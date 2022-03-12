Unreasonably cold for mid-March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Canadian high pressure will move into the area with unseasonably cold temperatures and slowly decreasing temperatures overnight and Saturday.

Sunday will warm up some, but unfortunately, the wind and clouds will be on the increase during the day.

Tonight, windy and very cold, with skies becoming clear and a low of 33 and wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures will be even cold er northwest of Corpus Christi (they usually are) and as low as 29 while being not quite as cold near the water near 40.

Saturday, expect a sunny day but a cold start with a lot less wind and pleasantly cool through the afternoon with a high of 57. Saturday night will be mainly clear, light winds and cold with a low of 37.

Sunday expect morning sunshine to give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon, not as cool but breezy from the Gulf by afternoon and a high of 66.

Enjoy your weekend.