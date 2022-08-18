Typical late summer weather through Friday and into the weekend

With high pressure to our north, the tropics are open for business resulting in stray showers the next couple of days and isolated showers this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear, calm, and quiet with a low of 76.

Thursday expect only a stray shower, otherwise a light breeze, lots of sunshine and baking hot with a high of 96.

Thursday night will be tranquil with fair skies warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Friday a mix of clouds and sunshine generally light winds with only a lonely shower hot and sticky with a high of 95.

The heat index will be close to 110 Thursday and 105 on Friday.

An area of disturbed weather moving into the S.W. Gulf will likely not develop before spreading tropical moisture through the western Gulf.

