Typical Labor Day holiday weekend forecast

Rich tropical moisture will pool along a stalled frontal boundary in South Texas resulting in periods of tropical downpours throughout the Holiday weekend and beyond.

Tonight expect scattered showers to develop after midnight with a low of 77 under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday we will have light winds but very humid with scattered to numerous thundershowers increasing throughout the day with a high of 88.

Saturday night will be rather wet with numerous tropical showers producing locally heavy rain and a low of 72.

Sunday expect more tropical downpours that will be locally heavy with possible flooding in flood prone areas not near as warm with a rain cooled high of only 84.

More rain is expected on Labor Day.