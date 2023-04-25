Two more weak cold fronts this week

Return flow off the Gulf ahead of a Thursday morning cold front will produce a few showers Tuesday and scattered thundershowers Thursday.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with isolated showers late, breezy, muggy, and much milder with a low of 67.

Tuesday expect more wind humid and warmer with only isolated showers and a high near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night will be breezy, muggy and warmer with a low of 72 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday we will have morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine light winds, humid and warmer with a high of 87.

Expect scattered thundershowers on Thursday before clearing out Friday and most of the weekend with cool nights and warm sunny days.

