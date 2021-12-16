Two more days of wind and warmth

Our onshore flow will continue into Saturday ahead of a cold front arriving Saturday afternoon. The front will bring wind rain and much cooler temperatures. An upper level disturbance will bring additional light rain on Monday before it clears out.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and humid with low clouds and a low of 71.

Thursday will once again be windy warm and humid with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine and a high of 81.

Thursday night expect hazy and cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low near 70.

Friday expect another windy humid and unseasonably warm day with a high near 80. Temperatures will be even warmer further inland.

Rain begins around noon on Saturday ends by early Sunday morning and then picks up again on Monday morning. rainfall of .50" to 1.00" will be common across most of the area by Monday evening as temperatures turn chilly and drop into the 40's.