Two more days of Spring-like warmth

Our winds will increase Wednesday ahead of moderately strong cold front arriving Thursday night. Very warm temperatures will cool off behind the front Friday through the weekend.

Tonight expect low clouds, hazy, breezy, muggy and unseasonably mild with a low near 70.

Wednesday, morning clouds then afternoon sunshine windy humid and very warm with a high of 87.

Wednesday night will be cloudy breezy and very mild with a low of 71.

Thursday variable sunshine mixed with lots of clouds not as windy but very warm and dry with a high near 90.

It will be windy thursday night behind our mostly dry front and turning much less humid and cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 50's Friday night.

The weekend will be beautiful.