Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Two cold fronts headed our way in the next three days

cncloud6316.JPG
Courtesy Dale Nelson
cncloud6316.JPG
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 22:33:45-04

A weak front along with somewhat unstable air will produce some rain Early Thursday. That will be followed by a stronger front and instability on Saturday along with some additional rain.

Tonight light winds, cloudy and mild with a low of 71.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning with isolated thundershowers, then turning less humid during the afternoon with increasing sunshine light winds and warm with a high of 84.

Thursday night expect fair skies generally light winds and a low of 67.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, a light breeze, and warm with a high of 87.

Friday night into Saturday morning expect scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms turning cooler with our next front and a low of 62.

Windy on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 50s Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019