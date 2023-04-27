Two cold fronts headed our way in the next three days

A weak front along with somewhat unstable air will produce some rain Early Thursday. That will be followed by a stronger front and instability on Saturday along with some additional rain.

Tonight light winds, cloudy and mild with a low of 71.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning with isolated thundershowers, then turning less humid during the afternoon with increasing sunshine light winds and warm with a high of 84.

Thursday night expect fair skies generally light winds and a low of 67.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, a light breeze, and warm with a high of 87.

Friday night into Saturday morning expect scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms turning cooler with our next front and a low of 62.

Windy on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 50s Saturday night.

