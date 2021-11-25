Turning wet then cooler on Thanksgiving

A cold front will push through the Coastal Bend tomorrow shortly after noon for Corpus Christi. This will result in our day starting out warm and humid with showers that will be the heaviest near frontal passage then turning windy and much cooler with only light rain through the afternoon.

Tonight, expect scattered coastal showers decreasing winds and very mild and muggy with a low of 69.

Thanksgiving will be wet and turning windy and much cooler during the afternoon with rain likely and a high in the morning of 74 but dropping into the upper 50's by early evening.

Thursday night will be cloudy breezy and rather chilly with a low near 50.

Friday will be dry but remain mostly cloudy to cloudy with decreasing winds and cool with a high of only near 60.

Scattered light showers return on Saturday.