Tropics and temperatures heating up

Courtesy: Dale Nelson
Posted at 8:41 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 21:45:26-04

High pressure is building back over the area protecting us from tropical activity and limiting our rainfall to isolated activity.

Winds will increase and become breezy tomorrow through Saturday.

Tonight, we will have fair skies, nearly calm, warm, sticky and quiet with a low of 76.
Tuesday, expect only a stray shower. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, humid, and scorching hot with a high of 94.
Tuesday night will be breezy, warm, and stuffy, with mainly clear skies and a low of 79.
Wednesday, expect only isolated showers, more wind, very hot-and-humid with a high of 94.
The heat index will be between 105 and 111 each afternoon.

Grace is on track to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane on Friday, but remains no threat here.

