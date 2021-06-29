Tropical weather pattern

An unstable atmosphere will cause tropical moisture to flow into the area, resulting in scattered to numerous tropical showers the next couple of days.

The rainfall will wind down beginning on Thursday, and generally be dry on Friday and Saturday before some light activity returns on Sunday and Monday.

Tonight will be quiet and seasonal, until scattered showers return to coastal areas late tonight; low of 74.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy and humid with scattered-to-numerous tropical showers, and a high of only 86.

Tuesday night, more showers develop after midnight along the coast, with a rain cooled low of 73.

Wednesday still looks wet with numerous tropical downpours, especially in the morning and early afternoon, and a high of only 87.

Rain tapers off noticeably on Thursday and Friday as we dry out and heat up.