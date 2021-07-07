Tropical rains still in the forecast

A very unstable airmass with rich tropical moisture in place will lead to likely rainfall through Friday and locally heavy rain causing localized flooding. Temperatures will be well below normal for July.

Tonight, scattered thundershowers re-developing mainly after midnight with a low of 73.

Wednesday will be breezy and wet with numerous thundershowers some with heavy rain lots of clouds and a high of only 82.

Wednesday night more rain with thundershowers likely and a rain cooled low of 73 again.

Thuraday expect considerable cloudiness in and around widespread thundershowers and a high of only 83.

