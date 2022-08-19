Tropical moisture will be on the increase for this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak tropical wave moving northwest from the S.W. Gulf will produce a little more rainfall here for the weekend but definitely not a washout.

Tonight expect a light breeze fair skies warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Friday only a stray shower again otherwise a few more clouds breezy and stifling hot with a high of 94.

Friday night expect isolated showers mainly near the coast with a low of 78.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly during the afternoon with a high of 91.

Sunday expect scattered showers mainly before noon hot and steamy with a high of 92.

The tropical wave only has a low chance of development according to the National Hurricane Center.