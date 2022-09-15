Tropical moisture slowly increasing

A weak tropical wave in the western Gulf will move slowly westward and increase the moisture in the area resulting in scattered showers Friday through Monday. The key word on our rainfall is 'scattered."

Tonight, expect fair skies, a light easterly breeze, warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Thursday expect a few more clouds, still hot and humid, with light winds and isolated showers and a high of 91.

Thursday night expect fair skies stuffy and warm with a low of 74.

Friday the rain picks up a bit with scattered thundershowers otherwise light winds more humid and a high near 90.

Tropical Depression #7 may strengthen into a tropical storm in the Caribbean but is no threat here.