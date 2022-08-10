Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Tropical moisture is increasing and rain is in the forecast

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0809
calmafterstormic6217.jpg
Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 21:03:58-04

The "dry high" has left the area resulting in the tropics opening up more beginning on Thursday with rain that will definitely start to put a dent in our drought.

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny only a lonely shower otherwise baking hot and dry with a moderate afternoon sea breeze and a high of 97.

Wednesday night will be clear and tranquil with nearly calm winds and a low of 74.

Thursday more clouds not quite as hot with widely scattered showers and generally light winds with a high of 93.

Thundershowers will be likely here on Friday and Saturday but not a washout either day but definitely welcome rains.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Corpus Christi KRIS 6 News

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019