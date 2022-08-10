Tropical moisture is increasing and rain is in the forecast

The "dry high" has left the area resulting in the tropics opening up more beginning on Thursday with rain that will definitely start to put a dent in our drought.

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny only a lonely shower otherwise baking hot and dry with a moderate afternoon sea breeze and a high of 97.

Wednesday night will be clear and tranquil with nearly calm winds and a low of 74.

Thursday more clouds not quite as hot with widely scattered showers and generally light winds with a high of 93.

Thundershowers will be likely here on Friday and Saturday but not a washout either day but definitely welcome rains.

Stay Tuned.