Tropical moisture increases later this week

Posted at 8:06 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 21:14:20-04

A shift in our upper level winds from northerly to easterly will increase our tropical moisture significantly and cause more rain later this week.

Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Tuesday expect variable sunshine, hazy, hot and humid with only a stray shower and a high of 94.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with fair skies and a low of 75.

Wednesday expect it to still be hot and humid but with a few more clouds and isolated showers and a high of 92.

Rainfall increases on Thursday and Friday.

The tropics are quiet with only a low chance of development over the rest of this week.

