Tropical moisture continues to slowly increase

Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Upper-level high pressure has shifted north and out of South Texas resulting in a more tropical flow from the Gulf. A better opportunity for rain is now in the forecast.

Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Tuesday expect considerable sunshine sweltering heat a light breeze with only a stray shower and a high of 95.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with mostly clear skies and a low of 74.

Wednesday only a stray shower again breezy and blistering heat with a high of 96.

The heat index will top out between 105 and 110 each afternoon.

Rainfall will be picking up Thursday through Saturday.

