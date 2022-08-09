Tropical moisture continues to slowly increase

Upper-level high pressure has shifted north and out of South Texas resulting in a more tropical flow from the Gulf. A better opportunity for rain is now in the forecast.
Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.
Tuesday expect considerable sunshine sweltering heat a light breeze with only a stray shower and a high of 95.
Tuesday night will be tranquil with mostly clear skies and a low of 74.
Wednesday only a stray shower again breezy and blistering heat with a high of 96.
The heat index will top out between 105 and 110 each afternoon.
Rainfall will be picking up Thursday through Saturday.