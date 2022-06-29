Tropical moisture continues to increase

A tropical wave in the northwest Gulf will continue to send waves of tropical moisture our way. This will produce scattered to numerous showers and thundershowers with the more likely rain north and east of Corpus Christi, and less south and west.

Tonight Coastal showers will re-develop near the coast after midnight with a low of 74.

Wednesday expect scattered thundershowers with brief heavy rain in spots warm and very humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday night will be tropical with scattered thundershowers near the coast and a low of 73.

Thursday (depending on where the tropical wave goes inland) numerous thundershowers mainly near the coast and northeast with locally heavy rain and a sticky warm high of 88.

Tropical showers will end and shift north on Friday as temperatures move back into the 90's and we dry out over the Holiday weekend.

Dale Nelson