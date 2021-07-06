Watch
Tropical downpours expected all week

Posted at 7:39 PM, Jul 05, 2021
A very unstable atmosphere with rich tropical moisture in place will lead to likely rainfall through Friday, with locally heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temperatures will be well below normal for July.

Tonight, scattered thundershowers re-developing, mainly after midnight, with a low of 75.

Tuesday will be wet, with numerous thundershowers, some with heavy rain, lots of clouds and a high of only 85.

Tuesday night, more rain with thundershowers likely, and a rain-cooled low of 73.

Wednesday, expect considerable cloudiness in and around widespread thundershowers, and a high of only 84.

