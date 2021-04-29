There is some rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will push through the Coastal Bend Thursday evening then back up as a warm front as an upper-level low stalls over South Texas. Parts of the area will see significant rain (more than an inch) while other areas will receive very little. Overall a significant rain mainly Friday and Saturday for Corpus Christi and the area.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy breezy warm and humid with a low of 75.

Thursday we will have considerable cloudiness with isolated thundershowers less wind warm and humid with a high of 84.

Thursday night will be breezy and a little cooler with scattered showers and a low of 67.

Friday expect scattered to numerous thundershowers breezy and cooler with a high of only 78.

Rain is likely here late Friday night and Saturday morning.