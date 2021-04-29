Watch
Weather

Actions

There is some rain in the forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 4-28-21
Gulfthundershower61015.JPG
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 21:09:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will push through the Coastal Bend Thursday evening then back up as a warm front as an upper-level low stalls over South Texas. Parts of the area will see significant rain (more than an inch) while other areas will receive very little. Overall a significant rain mainly Friday and Saturday for Corpus Christi and the area.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy breezy warm and humid with a low of 75.
Thursday we will have considerable cloudiness with isolated thundershowers less wind warm and humid with a high of 84.
Thursday night will be breezy and a little cooler with scattered showers and a low of 67.
Friday expect scattered to numerous thundershowers breezy and cooler with a high of only 78.
Rain is likely here late Friday night and Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019