There is more rain in the forecast

Courtesy Dale Nelson
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 21:09:55-04

A very moist unstable atmosphere will continue to produce tropical downpours in the Coastal Bend into Sunday with the most likely rainfall occurring on Friday. Drier and slightly cooler air will be arriving Sunday night with a very weak front on Monday.

Tonight, expect scattered showers to redevelop with a rain cooled low of 72.
Friday showers and thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain expected very humid with a high of only 85.
Friday night showers will be winding down early but reforming late, very sticky with a low of 71.
Saturday and Sunday more rain is expected in the form of scattered thundershowers humid with highs in the upper 80's.

