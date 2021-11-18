Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

There is Fall weather in the forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
coldfrontovercastbay102717ic.jpg
Posted at 7:35 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 20:44:15-05

A moderate cold front will push through the Coastal Bend overnight with a few showers then becoming windy and much cooler with only very slow clearing behind the front. Cool temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend.

Tonight, becoming cloudy with scattered showers mainly over the southern half of the Coastal Bend turning breezy and cooler with a low of 62.

Thursday expect lots of clouds with some sunshine in our northern areas windy and much cooler with a high of only 69.

Thursday night slow and partial clearing still breezy and chilly with a low near 50.

Friday will be beautiful with winds becoming light under sunny skies we will have a high near 70.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019