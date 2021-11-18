There is Fall weather in the forecast

A moderate cold front will push through the Coastal Bend overnight with a few showers then becoming windy and much cooler with only very slow clearing behind the front. Cool temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend.

Tonight, becoming cloudy with scattered showers mainly over the southern half of the Coastal Bend turning breezy and cooler with a low of 62.

Thursday expect lots of clouds with some sunshine in our northern areas windy and much cooler with a high of only 69.

Thursday night slow and partial clearing still breezy and chilly with a low near 50.

Friday will be beautiful with winds becoming light under sunny skies we will have a high near 70.