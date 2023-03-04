Watch Now
The weekend forecast looks wonderful

Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 21:18:21-05

Surface high pressure will dominate our weather with beautiful conditions through the weekend. Unfortunately, it stays dry over the next week before a strong cold front arrives next Friday.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and chilly with a low near 50.

Saturday expect a gorgeous day with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a high of 83.

Saturday night will be tranquil, damp and cool with a low of 57.

Sunday lots of sunshine, a light breeze, day and warm with a high of 83.

Enjoy your weekend.

