The weekend forecast looks wonderful

Surface high pressure will dominate our weather with beautiful conditions through the weekend. Unfortunately, it stays dry over the next week before a strong cold front arrives next Friday.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and chilly with a low near 50.

Saturday expect a gorgeous day with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a high of 83.

Saturday night will be tranquil, damp and cool with a low of 57.

Sunday lots of sunshine, a light breeze, day and warm with a high of 83.

Enjoy your weekend.