Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

The weekend forecast has some changes

items.[0].videoTitle
Weather - Dale Nelson 3/11/21
sunriseic82918.jpg
Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 21:27:32-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A developing storm system in the central U.S. will continue to cause a lot of wind the next two days until a trailing cold front arrives with scattered showers on Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 67.

Friday we will have variable cloudiness mixed with some sunshine still windy warm and humid with a high of 83.

Friday night will be unseasonably mild with a low of 67 under fair skies.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies windy again with gusts peaking near 40 mph during the afternoon and a high of 84.

Expected scattered showers on Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019