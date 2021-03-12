The weekend forecast has some changes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A developing storm system in the central U.S. will continue to cause a lot of wind the next two days until a trailing cold front arrives with scattered showers on Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 67.

Friday we will have variable cloudiness mixed with some sunshine still windy warm and humid with a high of 83.

Friday night will be unseasonably mild with a low of 67 under fair skies.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies windy again with gusts peaking near 40 mph during the afternoon and a high of 84.

Expected scattered showers on Sunday with cooler temperatures.

