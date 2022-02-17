The Texas two step from Spring to winter again

Our gusty winds will lay ahead of a double barrel cold front arriving on Thursday. The first front brings dry air which will alow us to heat up with the second front bringing strong northerly winds again and the chilly air.

Tonight will be windy and unseasonably mild with a low of 64.

Thursday, expect skies to become sunny with decreasing winds, very dry and warm with a high of 86.

Thursday night will be windy and colder with a low of 42, but wind chills in the 30's.

Friday will be much cooler with less wind but more clouds and a high of only 58.

Friday night will drop into the upper 30's with cool temperatures in the 60's and increasing clouds over the weekend.

