The summertime heat marches on

A slight increase in tropical moisture will result in a few stray showers between now and Saturday, and again the middle of next week.

Temperatures stay hot and winds will generally be light.

Fred in the northern Caribbean, near Cuba, continues to pose no threat here, and will likely go inland in the Florida Panhandle by early next week.

Tonight, will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a seasonal low of 75.

Friday, expect mostly-sunny skies, only a stray shower and light winds, with sweltering heat and a high of 95.

Friday night will be mainly clear, calm, and quiet, with a low of 75 again.

Saturday, expect lots of sunshine in and around isolated showers. It'll stay stifling hot, with a high of 95.

The heat index will be between 105 and 110 each afternoon.

Stay cool.