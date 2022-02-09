Watch
The rest of the work week looks great

Dale Nelson weather 2-8-22
Posted at 8:21 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:39:18-05

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather the next several days until a cold front arrives on Saturday with a little rain but also wind and much cooler temperatures again. It warms up nicely again early next week.

Tonight, will be clear calm and cold with a low of 37. Lower inland and warmer near the water.

Wednesday will be another spectacular day with sunny skies and light winds with a high nearly perfect at 71.

Wednesday night expect fair skies tranquil with a low of 39.

Thursday will be sensational with sunny skies light winds again and a high near 70.

