The rains of May have made the drought go away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong upper-level disturbance with unstable rain producing air has moved just east of the area. We will now begin the slow process of drying out. More showers will return to the area (not too heavy) mainly Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, will be cool and mainly cloudy and damp with winds becoming light and a low of 66.

Thursday expect generally light winds steamy and warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 82.

Thursday night we will have fair skies nearly clam and almost cool with a low of 69.

Friday considerable cloudiness only an isolated shower and warmer with a high of 84.

