The next cold front will be both nice and nasty

Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 21:33:23-05

Another cold front will push through the area early on Friday morning bringing light rain wind and colder temperatures again. The effects of this front won't last long as our high temperatures will be well into the 70's by early next week.

Tonight, will be cloudy and cool with light rain developing and a low of 48 as it turns windy and blustery after midnight.

Friday expect showers to end in the morning and cloudy and windy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon with decreasing winds late and a high of only 59. Wind gusts reach 40 mph.

Friday night will be clear calm and cold with light winds late and a low near 32. (warmer near the water.)

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies low humidity and light winds expect a high of 63.

Sunday will start out beautiful lasting into the afternoon before clouds increase rapidly by evening setting up fof some rain on Monday.

