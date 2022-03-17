The next cold front is probably not what you think

Temperatures will stay on the warm side for highs and at or above normal through at least the middle of next week

Our winds and humidity will increase ahead of a weak cold front arriving late Thursday night and early Friday. Unfortunately, little to no rainfall is expected while it will be windy and less humid (very dry) behind the front.

Tonight, expect fair moon-lit skies breezy and much milder with a low of 59.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy warm and humid with a high of 82.

Thursday night cloudy with areas of dense fog and a low of 55.

Friday expect clearing skies early then sunny breezy less humid and seasonal with a high near 80.

Saturday looks to be a terrific day.