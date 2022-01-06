The next cold front is coming in warm and dry

Our humidity will be on the rise ahead of a cold front arriving Thursday afternoon. Much cooler air will follow for Friday before moisture quickly returns for the weekend.

Tonight, expect areas of dense fog to form after midnight muggy and milder with a low of 53.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine warm and dry with a high near 80 ahead of our cold front which will drop temperatures into the 60's by sunset.

Thursday night will be dry but breezy and colder with a low of 46.

Friday expect lots of clouds breezy damp and chilly with a high only near 60.

clouds and isolated showers along with milder temperatures return for the weekend.