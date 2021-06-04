The Mexico monsoon continues in South Texas

An upper-level disturbance in Mexico will continue to provide unstable air which will produce scattered to numerous showers the next couple of days. The low will move east of us on Sunday, and we will dry out then and nearly all next week.

Tonight, rain gradually ending from west to east damp and almost cool with a low of 69.

Friday thundershowers likely (but not all day) otherwise light winds (outside the T/Showers) and a high of only 82.

Friday night rain will taper off to only isolated showers light winds and a damp nearly cool low near 70.

Saturday expect more rain with scattered to numerous thundershowers, locally heavy, and a high of only 83.

It dries out and heats up on Sunday.