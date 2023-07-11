Watch Now
The high heat has returned in a big way

Posted at 8:27 PM, Jul 10, 2023
Upper-level high pressure with its sinking air and compressional heating is back and stronger than even. This will result in baking hot highs, dangerous heat index values, and no rain.

Tonight, fair skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low near 80 and a heat index in the 90's.
Tuesday will be breezy and blazing hot with sunny skies and a high of 98.
Tuesday night breezy and unseasonably warm and sticky with a low of 81.
Wednesday a little more wind, very humid and sweltering heat with a high of 97.
Saharan dust will arrive from Africa on Thursday adding more haze to the south Texas skies.

