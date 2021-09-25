The first weekend of Fall forecast

Surface high pressure in the Gulf will bring a return flow from the Gulf into our area resulting in increasing humidity along with more clouds and eventually a few showers by the middle of next week.
Tonight, will be quiet and comfortable with nearly calm winds and a low under clear skies of 65.
Saturday expect lots of sunshine again a very light breeze still dry and very warm with a high of 89.
Saturday night will be clear calm and tranquil with a low again of 65.
Sunday mostly sunny not much wind but more humid and hotter with a high near 90.
Activity in the tropics poses no threat to this area.