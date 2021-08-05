The 'dry high' returns soon

A weak disturbance arriving from the west will cause scattered showers and thundershowers overnight and Thursday before gradually ending on Friday.

Temperatures and wind will increase over the weekend.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers; warm and stuffy, with a low of 77.

Thursday, expect scattered thundershowers -- mainly in the morning, near the coast and inland -- during the afternoon; stifling heat and a high of 93.

Thursday night, isolated thundershowers, seasonal, and 75 sticky degrees.

Friday, we start to dry out with variable sunshine, sweltering heat, only isolated thundershowers and a high of 94. The heat index will reach 107 during the afternoon.

Hotter with more wind over the weekend and no significant rain as the heat index reaches 110 to 116!