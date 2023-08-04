Watch Now
The drought and heat continue on!

Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 21:47:17-04

Relentless high pressure will continue to dominate and completely control our weather with no rain in sight and high temperatures near 100 degrees each afternoon and a heat index even worse.  

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies, a light breeze and a warm low near 80.
Friday will be sunny, breezy, and dangerously hot again with a high of 110 (another record) and a "feel like" temperature around 115.
Friday night will be warm and stuffy, and under fair skies we will have a low near 80 again.
Saturday and Sunday, expect lots of sunshine, breezy and baking hot with a high Saturday of 100 and 101 on Sunday.
Stay cool.

