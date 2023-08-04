The drought and heat continue on!

Relentless high pressure will continue to dominate and completely control our weather with no rain in sight and high temperatures near 100 degrees each afternoon and a heat index even worse.

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies, a light breeze and a warm low near 80.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and dangerously hot again with a high of 110 (another record) and a "feel like" temperature around 115.

Friday night will be warm and stuffy, and under fair skies we will have a low near 80 again.

Saturday and Sunday, expect lots of sunshine, breezy and baking hot with a high Saturday of 100 and 101 on Sunday.

Stay cool.