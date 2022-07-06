The dog days of Summer have arrived in South Texas

Upper-level high pressure with its dry sinking hot air will continue to dominate our weather through at least early next week. Unfortunately, no rain is expected.

Tonight, we will have fair skies decreasing winds with a low of 76.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny again breezy and baking hot with a high of 95 and a heat index of 109.

Wednesday night will be tranquil and under mainly clear skies we will have a low of 75.

Thursday breezy with stifling heat and under sunny skies expect a high of 97 and a index near 110.

The tropics continue to be quiet.