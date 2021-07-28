Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

The 'dog days' of Summer have arrived

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 7-27-21
1sric113016.jpg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 20:56:43-04

Large upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through at least early next week.

Only a stray shower is expected while the tropics stay quiet due mainly to the Saharan dust.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies; calm and quiet, with a low of 73.

Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine, not much wind; only a stray shower and blazing hot, with a high of 94.

Wednesday night will be tranquil again, with a low of 74 under clear skies.

Thursday will be sunny, with light winds, sweltering heat, and a high of 95.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019