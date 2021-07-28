The 'dog days' of Summer have arrived

Large upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through at least early next week.

Only a stray shower is expected while the tropics stay quiet due mainly to the Saharan dust.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies; calm and quiet, with a low of 73.

Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine, not much wind; only a stray shower and blazing hot, with a high of 94.

Wednesday night will be tranquil again, with a low of 74 under clear skies.

Thursday will be sunny, with light winds, sweltering heat, and a high of 95.