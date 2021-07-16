The dog days of Summer are here

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather with mainly dry conditions through Tuesday of next week. Saharan dust will also play a part in making our skies hazy the next few days.
Tonight, expect fair skies breezy stuffy and warmer with a low of 79.
Friday will be hazy hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a high of 93.
Friday night will be warm and sticky with a low of 78 under mostly clear skies.
Saturday expect considerable sunshine still hazy with sweltering heat and a high of 93.
The heat index will be between 105 and 110 the next two afternoons.
Sunday will be like Saturday weatherwise.