The dog days of Summer are here

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather with mainly dry conditions through Tuesday of next week. Saharan dust will also play a part in making our skies hazy the next few days.

Tonight, expect fair skies breezy stuffy and warmer with a low of 79.

Friday will be hazy hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a high of 93.

Friday night will be warm and sticky with a low of 78 under mostly clear skies.

Saturday expect considerable sunshine still hazy with sweltering heat and a high of 93.

The heat index will be between 105 and 110 the next two afternoons.

Sunday will be like Saturday weatherwise.

