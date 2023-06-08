Watch Now
The current weather trend is not our friend

Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 21:25:52-04

Light winds and pleasant night-time conditions will prevail for two more nights before increasing winds and humidity return along with unbearable heat by this weekend.

Tonight, will be another tranquil night with calm winds, clear skies, and a low of 72.
Thursday expect lots of sunshine, only a stray shower, generally light winds, and baking hot with a high of 96.
Thursday night will be clear calm and quiet with a low of 73.
Friday, hazy sunshine dry and scorching hot with a high of 97.
The heat index will top out at 105+ the next two days then go above 110+ over the weekend.
Stay cool.

