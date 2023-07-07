Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

The brief break in the heat wave was nice, but it will not last

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0706
laksunsetwaterclouds1062022.jpg
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 21:35:00-04

A small pocket of instability will produce one more round of isolated showers before dry upper-level high pressure returns to the area with very dry conditions and sizzling hot temperatures.

Tonight, expect isolated coastal showers after midnight, otherwise fair skies, quiet, stuffy and warm with a low of 77.
Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in and around widely scattered thundershowers humid and hotter as the rainfall activity works inland with a high of 93.
Friday night we will have fair skies, warm and stuffy with a low of 78.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with only a light breeze, drying out and hotter, and still humid with a high of 96.
Sunday will be similar but a little hotter as we close out the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019