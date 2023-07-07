The brief break in the heat wave was nice, but it will not last

A small pocket of instability will produce one more round of isolated showers before dry upper-level high pressure returns to the area with very dry conditions and sizzling hot temperatures.

Tonight, expect isolated coastal showers after midnight, otherwise fair skies, quiet, stuffy and warm with a low of 77.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in and around widely scattered thundershowers humid and hotter as the rainfall activity works inland with a high of 93.

Friday night we will have fair skies, warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with only a light breeze, drying out and hotter, and still humid with a high of 96.

Sunday will be similar but a little hotter as we close out the weekend.