The arctic express is on the move and headed this way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arctic high pressure will push an arctic cold front through the area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and produce frigid temperatures that will last through next Monday morning.

Tonight will be partially clear nearly calm and quiet with a low of 49.

Thursday expect a lot more sun, light winds and warmer with a high of 71. Then the arctic front hits late afternoon with strong winds and plunging temperatures to near freezing around midnight.

Thursday night windy and bitterly cold with a low of 24 and wind chills dropping to 6-15 degrees.

Friday expect decreasing winds but very dry and unseasonably cold with a high of only 36 under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night will be the coldest night with temperatures dropping to around 20.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high only near 40.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 50.

