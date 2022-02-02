The arctic express is on the move

Warm humid air will take over South Texas ahead of an arctic cold front arriving shortly after midnight tomorrow night with a little bit of light rain, lots of wind, and plunging temperatures but little in the way of frozen precipitation.

Tonight, expect increasing clouds less fog a gentle breeze and mild with a low of 59.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy breezy warm and humid with isolated showers and a high of 79.

Wednesday night showers likely turning colder after midnight and windy with temperatures dropping to 44 by morning.

Thursday will be a major difference with light rain likely cloudy windy and sharply colder with a high of 44 in the morning and temperatures falling into the 30's during the afternoon with wind chills in the 20's.

Thursday night and Friday very cold with blustery conditions expect a low of 29 and a high of only 39 with wind chills dropping into the mid-teens.

Be ready.