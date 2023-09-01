Watch Now
The 1st of September sizzles

Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 21:08:35-04

Expect very little change in our hot dry weather pattern with the exception of a few stray showers around Wednesday of next week. Our highs should stay below 100.

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies, light winds after midnight and nearly seasonal with a low of 74.
Friday will be sunny, dry and very hot, with light winds again and a high of 98.
Friday night will be calm and quiet after midnight, and a low of 73.
Saturday and Sunday expect more of the same with sunny skies, generally light winds and blistering heat with a high on Saturday of 97 and 96 with a little more wind on Sunday.
The tropics are active in the Atlantic but pose no threat to interests around the Gulf of Mexico.

