The 1st of September sizzles

Expect very little change in our hot dry weather pattern with the exception of a few stray showers around Wednesday of next week. Our highs should stay below 100.

Tonight expect mainly clear moon-lit skies, light winds after midnight and nearly seasonal with a low of 74.

Friday will be sunny, dry and very hot, with light winds again and a high of 98.

Friday night will be calm and quiet after midnight, and a low of 73.

Saturday and Sunday expect more of the same with sunny skies, generally light winds and blistering heat with a high on Saturday of 97 and 96 with a little more wind on Sunday.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic but pose no threat to interests around the Gulf of Mexico.