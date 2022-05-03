Temperatures taking it up a notch

Low pressure and storm systems will stay to our north and continue to cause a moderate to strong onshore flow through early next week. This will keep our humidity high and our temperatures above normal while limiting rainfall to near nothing.

Tonight will be cloudy breezy and very mild with a low of 75.

Tuesday expect a little less wind but still breezy very humid and warmer with morning clouds giving way to hazy afternoon sunshine a high near 90.

Tuesday night will be breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 76.

Wednesday will be windy again with considerable cloudiness very warm and sticky with a high of 89.