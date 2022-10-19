Temperatures sinking to half what they were on Sunday.

Canadian high pressure will settle over the area with clearing skies and very dry air resulting in near record lows the next couple of nights. As the high moves east, we will warm up quickly with wind by Saturday.

Tonight, expect clearing skies, lighter winds and rather chilly with a low of 48.

Wednesday will be a dynamite day with sunny skies, very light winds and pleasantly cool with a high of just 74.

Wednesday night will be clear, calm and chilly again with a low of 47.

Thursday will be outstanding with sunny skies and generally light winds and a high near 80.

Low temperatures return to the 70's early next week ahead of rain and another cold front late Tuesday.