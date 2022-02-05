Watch
Temperatures rising over the weekend

Dale Nelson weather 2-4-22
Posted at 8:18 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 21:19:40-05

High pressure will gradually settle over the area resulting in clear skies very dry conditions and decreasing winds which will produce the coldest night of the season. Brilliant sunshine will return tomorrow with light winds and warming temperatures. Clouds increase Sunday.

Tonight, will be clear with a lot less wind and very cold with a low of 24.

Saturday will be much better with light winds (under 10 mph all day) sunny skies and warmer with a high of 52.

Saturday night will be mostly clear nearly calm but not as cold with a low of 35.

Sunday not as sunny with increasing clouds more humid and milder with a high of 58.

Clouds and a few showers on Monday but mainly south of highway 44.

Enjoy your weekend.

