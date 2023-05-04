Watch Now
Temperatures headed higher

Posted at 8:25 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 21:32:54-04

A weak southwesterly flow aloft will allow humidity and temperatures to increase along with a mix of clouds and sunshine but very little rain through the next seven days.

Tonight expect fair skies light winds with patchy fog, warm and sticky, with a low of 72.

Thursday we will have isolated thundershowers, generally light winds with mostly cloudy skies and a warm humid high of 85.

Thursday night we will have isolated thundershowers breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 73.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy humid and warmer with a high of 89.

Temperatures will be near 90 over the weekend with a heat index close to 100.

