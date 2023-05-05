Temperatures are taking it up a notch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A southwesterly flow aloft will produce lots of clouds each day followed by some afternoon sunshine but very little rainfall over the next five to seven days. It will be breezy each day except windy on Sunday.

Tonight we will have low clouds a light breeze muggy and very mild with a low of 75 and only a stray shower.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine breezy humid and very warm with a high of 89.

Friday night expect an isolated shower otherwise breezy warm and sticky with lots of low clouds and a low of 76.

Saturday clouds in the morning give way to hazy sunshine during the afternoon, breezy, hot and humid with a high near 90.

Sunday expect more wind and very sticky with a high of 88.

Little change early next week.

