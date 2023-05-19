Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures are on the rise

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0518
luannkbayfront02092023.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 21:31:43-04

High pressure will dominate our weather one more day. On Saturday evening a weak front and an upper-level disturbance will combine to produce some rain Saturday night and early Sunday.

Tonight, expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet, with a low of 71. Friday expect mostly sunny skies generally light winds again hot and dry with a high of 91.

Friday night will be tranquil with high clouds and a low rather seasonal at 70.

Saturday more clouds but less and light winds with a high of 89.

Scattered thundershowers Saturday night and into early Sunday with lows in the 60's and highs in the 80's as we close out the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019