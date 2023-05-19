Temperatures are on the rise

High pressure will dominate our weather one more day. On Saturday evening a weak front and an upper-level disturbance will combine to produce some rain Saturday night and early Sunday.

Tonight, expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet, with a low of 71. Friday expect mostly sunny skies generally light winds again hot and dry with a high of 91.

Friday night will be tranquil with high clouds and a low rather seasonal at 70.

Saturday more clouds but less and light winds with a high of 89.

Scattered thundershowers Saturday night and into early Sunday with lows in the 60's and highs in the 80's as we close out the weekend.