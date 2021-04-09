Temperatures and wind headed higher

Watch
A weak cold front will approach the area bringing more wind on Friday then push through Saturday morning with drier air over the weekend.

Temperatures stay above normal.

Tonight, expect areas of fog near the coast breezy again hazy and unseasonably mild with a low of 72.

Friday will be windy hot and dry with afternoon sunshine returning and a high of near 80 on the island 91 in Corpus Christi and around 100 degrees further inland.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy hazy and mild with a low near 70.

Saturday will be windy in the morning but decreasing winds during the afternoon less humid and sunny with a high of 87.

Sunday will start in the low 60's and end in the low 80's with mostly sunny skies.

